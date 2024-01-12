Friday Morning News – January 12

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind NE20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming NE30 gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill -27 this morning and -22 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind NE30 km/h gusting to 60 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 near midnight. Low -17. Wind chill near -29. Risk of frostbite.
- Sad to hear that Ed Broadbent, former leader of the Federal NDP has died at the age of 87.
- Great news for the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site. The site is receiving $7.4 million from the federal government for critical infrastructure improvements. I didn’t know that the Sault Ste. Marie Canal was the first electrically operated lock in the world. The Powerhouse that supplied power for the lock needs structural stabilization work, and a large portion of the funding will go towards that. Other monies that have been received will help to preserve the other historical buildings on the site.
