Jan 11, 2024 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -19 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Don MacMillan of Sault Ste. Marie who won $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the Dec. 19 Lotto Max draw.
- The Wawa Adult Learning Centre is hosting an Adult Prom on January 27th, 2024. Tickets are $20 each, and proceeds are benefit the Wawa Community Food Bank.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – January 11 - January 11, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – January 10 - January 10, 2024
- Found on Facebook – SE OPP called to assist Driver whose truck went through Ice - January 9, 2024