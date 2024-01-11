Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – January 11

Jan 11, 2024 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -19 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Don MacMillan of Sault Ste. Marie who won $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the Dec. 19 Lotto Max draw.
  • The Wawa Adult Learning Centre is hosting an Adult Prom on January 27th, 2024. Tickets are $20 each, and proceeds are benefit the Wawa Community Food Bank.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*