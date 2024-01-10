Wednesday Morning News – January 10

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -9. Wind chill near -20. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -23 overnight.
News Tidbits
- Sault Area Hospital’s second cardiac catheterization lab has its first patient penciled in for Jan. 29.
- If you are traveling beyond the Soo to Sudbury – all school buses have been canceled today for all boards in the North Shore area, which means the roads are not great for travelling
