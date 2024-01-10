East Algoma OPP – CMV driver Charged after collision with rock cut damages trailer

On January 9, 2024, shortly after 1:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple traffic complaints in relation to a tractor-trailer travelling eastbound on Highway 17 with its trailer wall damaged and split in the Iron Bridge area.

Police located the vehicle on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River and initiated a traffic stop. Officers observed the trailer wall to have considerable damage on the left side.

Investigation determined the driver had slid sideways and hit a rock cut on Highway 17 somewhere between Wawa and Sault Ste Marie and didn’t report the motor vehicle collision to police.

As a result, a 50-year-old from Kitchener was charged with:

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with Major Defect in it or in Drawn Vehicle

Insecure Load

Fail to Report Motor Vehicle Accident

The commercial motor vehicle trailer was escorted to a local parking lot at the east end of Causley Street and taken off the road.