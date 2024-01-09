Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – January 9th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill near -12.
    Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -10. Wind chill -12 this evening and -19 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Mark your calendar – Grade 8 students and their parents are invited to take part in École secondaire catholique Trillium’s Open House event on Thursday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the school located at 9 Broomhead Street in Chapleau.
