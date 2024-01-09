Found on Facebook – SE OPP called to assist Driver whose truck went through Ice

Last night, #SuperiorEastOPP was called to assist a driver whose truck went through the ice on Wawa Lake. Luckily the vehicle was in less than two feet of water, and no one was injured. But this could have ended tragically if the vehicle was further out on the lake. The #OPP again reminds the public that #NoIceIsSafeIce and mild temperatures this year means lakes and rivers are just starting to freeze. The ice is not yet safe to use – especially in a large vehicle. Please be careful and use good judgement on and around the ice!

Editor’s Note: The featured image was taken this morning by Luc Berthiaume.