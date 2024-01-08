Reckless Driver goes through Ice on Wawa Lake

A mere four days ago ice covered Wawa Lake. That was the latest in the winter season that Andy Stevens has been able to find records for that Wawa Lake has frozen over.

Despite the ice only being four days old, a pickup was observed driving along the shoreline of the lake this evening and became stuck in front of Iris Place. The point of entry was Dr. Rose’s Beach/Wawa Creek, and the truck traveled along the shoreline stopping at the pumphouse, reversed and continued paralleling Wawa Street to where it broke through and remained.

OPP were on scene, and at this time a tow truck was parked along Wawa Street.

This is not to publicize such a stunt or make the driver a stunt hero, but to point out that the ice is quite thin and dangerous at this time. This is also Wawa’s water supply, and if that vehicle leaks gas or antifreeze – that could be a big problem. Not sure if reckless driving charges can be laid – but that would be a start.