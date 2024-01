Wawa Lake is Frozen Over

This is the earliest that Wawa Lake has been frozen over by calendar date, but is the latest that the lake has been completely frozen over. The ice covered the lake on January 4th, but a double check today revealed that it is indeed frozen from edge to edge. Last year (2022), the lake froze over on December 19th – so the ice season seems to be getting shorter.

Statistics aside, do remember that the ice is new and not thick enough to bear weight. Traditionally, the Wawa SnoRiders will check the ice and ensure that it is safe enough for snowmobilers. So, be patient and wait a week or so.