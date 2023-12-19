Morning News – Tuesday, December 19

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 late this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill -20 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low -14. Wind chill -19 overnight.
- The bus in Hornepayne (NO1) which provides transportation to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, and École Saint Nom de Jésus will be cancelled from 2023-12-18 – 2023-12-23
- The fate of the Norgoma has been decided. Purvis Marine will remove it from its berth at Algoma Steel and it will be dismantled and recycled.
