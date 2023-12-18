Between the Covers – December 18th

All children are invited to stop in at the library and ask for a BINGO card and then find the holiday symbols hidden around the library. When all the symbols have been found, we will enter the child’s name in for a prize draw! The BINGO card highlights some of the celebrations throughout the month of December through to February with the meaning of each symbol explained. This activity begins December 1st and goes until Friday December 22nd at 3:30pm at which time we will make the draw!

The Wawa Public Library would like to thank everyone who participated in our Silent Auction! It was a very successful fundraiser! This is our 2nd year of doing a Silent Auction and we will be making it an annual event! Thank you also to those who donated items for the auction. We raised $591.25 for the library. These funds will help us to continue providing free programs for all! Thank you all!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Christmas By Candlelight” by Karen Swan, “The Woman In Me” by Britney Spears, “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros and “Where the Falcon Flies” by Adam Shoalts..

En Français, nous avons “Le Poids des Années” par Guillaume Morrissette.

Staff PIck of the Week is “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover. From the book jacket:

Life and a dismal last name are the only two things Beyah Grim’s parents ever gave her. After carving her path all on her own, Beyah is well on her way to bigger and better things, thanks to no one but herself.

With only two short months separating her from the future she’s built and the past she desperately wants to leave behind, an unexpected death leaves Beyah with no place to go during the interim. Forced to reach out to her last resort, Beyah has to spend the remainder of her summer on a peninsula in Texas with a father she barely knows. Beyah’s plan is to keep her head down and let the summer slip by seamlessly, but her new neighbor Samson throws a wrench in that plan.

Samson and Beyah have nothing in common on the surface.

She comes from a life of poverty and neglect; he comes from a family of wealth and privilege. But one thing they do have in common is that they’re both drawn to sad things. Which means they’re drawn to each other. With an almost immediate connection too intense for them to continue denying, Beyah and Samson agree to stay in the shallow end of a summer fling. What Beyah doesn’t realize is that a rip current is coming, and it’s about to drag her heart out to sea.

Seniors:

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for Iris’ Place. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

The fun and learning continues!! Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of December, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Holiday Special on Wednesday where we will learn about 3 different holidays that occur in December, Clay Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

The Wawa Public Library is offering a reading help program for school-aged children. If you are interested, please stop in and fill out a registration form. We have two lovely ladies who have completed a vulnerable person check volunteering to make this program available.

If you enjoy all things Pokemon, you must check this out! Trainers can meet other trainers and add friends to their friends list, battle in a raid, take over gyms, battle other trainers, and gain valuable XP that allows them to level up! If you are interested in trading or battling your cards, join us! Trainers have access to free Wi-Fi. Come and join us at our next Pokemon Go Club on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 starting at 11:00 am at the Wawa Public Library!

LIBRARY HOURS – Saturday, Sunday & Monday-closed. The library is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00am-7:00 pm, Friday from 11:00am-5:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am-2:00pm.