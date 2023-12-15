East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop leads to Charges

On December 14, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the City of Elliot Lake.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., police observed a suspicious pick-up truck with two individuals in the downtown commercial area. While keeping observations on the pick-up truck, the driver failed to signal at two stop signs before turning onto Manitoba Road resulting in a traffic stop being initiated.

A query revealed the driver was breaching a curfew and was arrested. Police observed suspected crack cocaine on the front seat and the passenger was subsequently arrested.

Policed searched both individuals, the vehicle and seized the following:

Estimated Street Value

Over 25 grams of suspected Crystal Meth $ 1,100

Over 18 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine $ 2,100

Over 8 grams of suspected Fentanyl $ 1,200

Over 6 grams of powdered Cocaine $ 610

$ 2090 in Canadian Currency

As a result, the driver Cody OTTAWAY, 24 years-of-age from Ennismore, Ontario was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking -Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River and was remanded into custody.

The passenger M. Christopher ROY, 52 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking -Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 8, 2024.