Ontario Government investing in Biomass Research, Innovation & Modernization Initiatives

The Ontario government is investing more than $1.5 million in 15 research, innovation and modernization initiatives that will develop the untapped economic potential and environmental benefit of new and emerging uses of underutilized wood and mill by-products, collectively known as forest biomass.
The following projects will receive funding from the $19.6 million Forest Biomass Program which supports initiatives that harvest more wood from Crown forests, increase forest sector job creation and regional economic growth and find new uses for wood in collaboration with stakeholders, industry and Indigenous communities.
Exploring Biomass Pathways funding stream
- Harvest Bioindustrial Group Inc. and Lavern Heideman & Sons (Burlington, Pembroke) – $120,000
- The project will increase utilization of hardwoods in Ontario by exploring ways to optimize biorefinery operations.
- Jeosal Materials Research Corporation (Kingston) – $119,000
- The project will examine the potential use of forest biomass to produce fibrous porous carbon materials with applications for waste and wastewater treatment, carbon capture and storage.
- Centre for Research and Innovation in the Bioeconomy (CRIBE) (Thunder Bay) – $100,000
- The project will examine an innovative approach to develop a pulp facility into forest biorefinery by using advanced technologies to convert sustainable woody biomass to biochemicals and biomaterials.
- Ontario Woodlot Association (Kawartha Lakes) – $91,000
- The project will optimize regional forest biomass use by enhancing collaboration among forest managers, woodlot owners and end users, including wood products and bioproducts manufacturing companies.
- McMaster University (Hamilton) – $44,656
- The project will help identify new uses for low-grade forest biomass to produce innovative bioproducts that maximize forest biomass value.
- Wood Pellet Association of Canada (Atikokan) – $100,000
- The project will identify opportunities for increasing the volume and efficiency of pellet production from forest biomass, improving regional economies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
- Ben Hokum and Son Limited (Renfrew County) – $119,735
- The project will increase use of underutilized and unmarketable timber and forest biomass and support the production of advanced bioproducts like pyrolysis oil, insulation and plastic-replacement products.
- Roseburg Forest Products Canada Ltd. (Pembroke) – $100,000
- The project will support a study to replace their thermal oil heater to improve supply chain resiliency, forest sector diversification and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Ontario Power Generation (Atikokan) – $50,000
- The project will study increasing fuel supply at OPG’s Atikokan facility to ensure the continued use of bioenergy generation during peak demand times.
- Eskay Canada (Aurora) – $75,000
- The project will support a feasibility study for the creation of a 100 metric tonnes wood pellet plant and biomass combined heat and power (CHP) system for the facility.
- Stelco (Hamilton) – $120,000
- The project will develop the ingredients and processing conditions to produce a renewable biocarbon substitute for blast furnace coke.
- Gaia Refinery (Ottawa) – $10,000
- The project will conduct a pre-commercialization trial of on-site cellulolytic enzyme production from forest biomass and investigate the feasibility of using the hydrolysis residue to produce biochar or wood pellets.
- TorchLight Bioresources Inc. (Toronto) – $100,000
- The project will support the establishment of a combined power, heat and cooling facility using wood biomass to supply a new housing development at the Downsview airfield.
Indigenous Bioeconomy Partnerships funding stream
- Infinite Carbon Corporation (London, Nanticoke) – $197,600
- The project will increase the use of birch and poplar wood and support development of new and innovative technology that has potential to reduce carbon emissions in industrial steel production.
Innovative Bioproduct Manufacturing funding stream
- Mohawk College (Hamilton) – $160,000
- The project will look to advance implementation of biocarbon products in steel manufacturing by investigating whether biocarbon is the potential best option to replace metallurgical coal in the steel making process.
