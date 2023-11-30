SE OPP White River – Criminal Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

Criminal charges have been laid on a White River resident following a domestic dispute. On November 26, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault on Winnipeg Street in White River.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old person from White River was arrested and charged with the following:

Spousal Assault

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – seven counts

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.