Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into theft of firearms from residence – UPDATED

Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals following a break and enter and the theft of multiple firearms.

On November 18, 2023, members of the Marathon OPP Detachment received a report of a break and enter that occurred at a local residence in the Town of Marathon between November 16, 2023, and November 17, 2023, where multiple firearms were stolen.

Through investigation, officers were able to recover the firearms and subsequently arrested three individuals.

As a result, Adam BUBAR, 33-years-old, of Marathon; Rachel GODIN, 48-years-old, of Marathon; and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Break and Enter with Intent to Steal a Firearm

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

The accused are being held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a break-and-enter that resulted in the theft of multiple firearms from a residence.

On November 18, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP responded to a report of a break and enter on Lloyd Irwin Street in the Town of Marathon. The break-in is believed to have occurred on November 16 or 17, 2023. An OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) attended to process the scene for evidence. The break and enter resulted in the theft of property including four firearms:

308 lever action with a scope

Winchester, 32 calibre lever action

Lee Enfield, 303 bolt action

16 gauge shotgun

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact Marathon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).