Holiday Train show is tonight and tomorrow in the region

The Annual CP Holiday train (now known as the CPKC Holiday Train) is making its way across northern Ontario today and tomorrow. For 25 years the Holiday Train has been celebrating the holiday season with music, a beautifully lit train and donations to communities. The only entry fee is a donation brought to the train to be donated to that communities food bank. Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

This year, the Holiday Train will feature a performance by the Anyway Gang. Four friends from four of Canada’s most notable bands – Dave Monks from Tokyo Police Club, Sam Roberts from Sam Roberts Band, Menno Versteeg from Hollerado, and Chris Murphy from Sloan – got together to write some songs. Their first single, ‘Big Night’, went to #1 on alternative radio. To celebrate, they decided to play one show at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. The show sold out in minutes, but they decided to quit while they were ahead and not do any more shows. Fast forward to 2023, the band is back with a full-length record called ‘Still Anyways’.

Chapleau Holiday Train: CPKC Train Station on 50 Dufferin Street at 4:15 pm

White River Holiday Train: CPKC Train Station on 102 Winnipeg Street arrives at 8:45 p.m. with the performance at 9:00 pm. The White River Legion/Township of White River & The White River Food Bank is holding a Potluck Supper & Santa at the Legion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and supper at 7:15 p.m. Don’t forget your donation!

Mobert Holiday Train: Right across from the community Band Office, Friday, December 1st at 9:15 am

Heron Bay Holiday Train: The old CPKC Train Station, right beside the Esso building at 11:15 am

Marathon Holiday Train: Beside the curling club parking lot on Stevens Avenue at 12:30 pm

Schreiber Holiday Train: Cenotaph beside the North Shore Harvest Food Building at 3:00 pm

Nipigon Holiday Train: CPKC property in front of the Town Office on 60 Front Street at 5:45 pm

Thunder Bay Holiday Train: CPKC Train Depot track on 440 Syndicate Avenue at 8:45 pm