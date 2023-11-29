Winter Weather Travel Advisory (LSPP – Searchmont)

2:06 AM EST Wednesday 29 November 2023

Weather Advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning early this morning.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Very poor visibility at times in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Early this morning through this evening.

Discussion: Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior will move into the area early this morning and continue into the evening. Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h will accompany these snow bands resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.