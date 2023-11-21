Weather:
- Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Hornepayne School Bus -Due to a driver shortage, N01 will be cancelled from November 20th until December 8th for all schools.
- Don’t forget – Algoma Power requires 2 electrical service interruption today for all customers on Highway 101 East of Anjigami Road including the Jackpine Tower Site between 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to replace hydro poles.
- Ontario is adding 121 more training positions to the Primary Health Care Nurse Practitioner Program this year. This expansion, which is part of the government’s Your Health Plan, brings the total number of nurse practitioner training positions up to 321 and brings the province closer to its goal of 350.
- Sault College is now offering a new, tuition-free educational initiative aimed at supporting newcomers to Canada. The Skills for Success program offers three innovative micro-credentials in Communication, Collaboration, and Adaptability, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of newcomers to Canada and enhance the skills needed to thrive in the Canadian workforce.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News Tidbits – Tuesday, November 21 - November 21, 2023
- Monday Morning News – November 20 - November 20, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – November 7 - November 7, 2023