Wednesday Morning News – November 15

Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- If you are driving north of White River on Highway 17, be careful. There are several stray cattle from the overturned cattle hauler last week roaming just before the turnoff to Pic Mobert.
- CHADWIC will be raising the flag at the MMCC this morning at 11:00 a.m. for the ‘Shine the Light on Woman Abuse’ campaign
- The Ontario government is introducing legislation that, if passed, would put in place ground-breaking protections for more than 400,000 people in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The Working for Workers Four Act, 2023, includes updates to the province’s Employment Standards Act, which would ban unpaid trial shifts and make clear that employers can never deduct an employee’s wages in the event of a dine and dash, gas and dash, or any other stolen property.
