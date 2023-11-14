SJD Scares Hunger

For the month of October, the staff and students of SJD took on the challenge with Northern Lights Ford to Scare Hunger from Wawa, and provide the Wawa Foodbank with non-perishable food items. The goal was to hide our WE Scare Hunger sign and the students and staff achieved their goal.
