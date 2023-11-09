Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Lake Superior Provincial Park – Searchmont)

4:49 AM EST Thursday 9 November 2023

Weather Advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazard: Additional local snowfall amounts of 7 to 14 cm.

Timing: This morning through tonight.

Discussion: Lake-enhanced flurries will develop this morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 7 to 14 centimetres are possible by this evening. Areas close to the shore of Lake Superior will receive a mix of rain and snow and as a result, snowfall amounts will be less.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

6:54 PM EST Wednesday 8 November 2023

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

Editor’s Note: Hwy 17 is closed at this time between Wawa and Batchawana Bay, and Wawa to White River.

Hazard: Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm, with up to 25 cm possible locally.

Timing: Now through Thursday night. Discussion: An approaching low pressure system continues to bring snow, heavy at times, to the region tonight.

The snow is expected to transition to lake-effect flurries by Thursday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 7 to 14 centimetres are expected by Thursday morning, plus an additional 5 to 10 centimetres locally on Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Weather Advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow, heavy at times, is expected through Thursday night.

Hazard: Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm, with up to 25 cm possible locally.

Timing: Now through Thursday night.

Discussion: An approaching low-pressure system will bring snow to the region starting today. The snow is expected to transition to lake effect flurries by Thursday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 7 to 14 centimetres are expected by Thursday morning, plus an additional 5 to 10 centimetres locally on Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Avoid travel if possible.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.