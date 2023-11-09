SE OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after ALPR detects expired licence plate

A driver is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop in the community of Dubreuilville. On November 3, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol, when their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a vehicle with an expired licence plate travelling on Green Lake Road.

The vehicle then began travelling in an unsafe manner. Officers conducted a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Michael JONES, 38 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 4, 2023 in Wawa.