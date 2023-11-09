Breaking News

SE OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after ALPR detects expired licence plate

A driver is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop in the community of Dubreuilville. On November 3, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol, when their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a vehicle with an expired licence plate travelling on Green Lake Road.

The vehicle then began travelling in an unsafe manner. Officers conducted a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Michael JONES, 38 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 4, 2023 in Wawa.

SE OPP - Wawa Detachment
