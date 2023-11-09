A driver is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop in the community of Dubreuilville. On November 3, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol, when their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a vehicle with an expired licence plate travelling on Green Lake Road.
The vehicle then began travelling in an unsafe manner. Officers conducted a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Michael JONES, 38 years-of-age, of Goulais River was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 4, 2023 in Wawa.
- SE OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after ALPR detects expired licence plate - November 9, 2023
- SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after Disturbance on Broadway - October 24, 2023
- SE OPP Wawa – Person Arrested and Charged after Disturbance - September 14, 2023