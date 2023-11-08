Ontario Honours Past and Present Military Service by Indigenous People

Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs issued the following statement in recognition of Indigenous Veterans Day:

“Today is a day to remember and show gratitude to the thousands of Indigenous Veterans and those currently serving in the military who have helped keep our country safe in times of war and military conflict.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people have fought with allies in both World Wars and in other past conflicts and continue to serve in many capacities at home and around the world today.

Indigenous members of the military faced many obstacles in enrolling and serving in the military. Some travelled long distances to enlist, leaving behind all that was familiar and facing differences in culture and language.

No matter what barriers they faced, Indigenous Veterans and those currently serving have done, and continue to do so with valor and bravery.

During this Remembrance Week, I encourage everyone to learn more about the proud Indigenous military service in Canada.

Lest We Forget.”