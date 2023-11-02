Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 2

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Rain showers or wet flurries beginning near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 overnight. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Clarence Gibbins. He started his day with the call that he is now a millionaire! He was the winner of the Thunder Bay October 50/50 grand prize of a life-changing $1,444,838, making him the newest member of the 50/50 Millionaires Club. The November jackpot is already at %502,930!
  • October 31st marked the last official day of fire season, provincial outdoor burning regulations are no longer in effect. A total of 741 wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Fire Region between April 1 and October 31.

 

