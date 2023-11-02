Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Rain showers or wet flurries beginning near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 overnight. Low plus 2.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Clarence Gibbins. He started his day with the call that he is now a millionaire! He was the winner of the Thunder Bay October 50/50 grand prize of a life-changing $1,444,838, making him the newest member of the 50/50 Millionaires Club. The November jackpot is already at %502,930!
- October 31st marked the last official day of fire season, provincial outdoor burning regulations are no longer in effect. A total of 741 wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Fire Region between April 1 and October 31.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – November 2 - November 2, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – November 1 - November 1, 2023
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN - October 31, 2023