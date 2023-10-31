MPP Michael Mantha calls on Ontario’s Health Minister to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant

During question period today, MPP Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) called on the Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, to pass his bill to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant (NHTG).

“Northerners rely on the NHTG to make sure that no one is denied the care they need because of the costs.” said Mantha. “However, my office is constantly hearing from constituents who are waiting weeks, if not months, on end to get a meager reimbursement that barely covers a portion of the costs of travel and accommodation.”

In August of 2022, MPP Mantha reintroduced the Northern Health Travel Grant Advisory Committee Act which, if passed, will create a committee to study the program for areas to improve. This would include the amount patients get from the program, the time between applying and receiving the grant, and simplifying the application process.

“The fact of the matter is that the Northern Health Travel Grant is failing to address health inequities in Northern Ontario, and this government is content to sit on the sidelines while it does.” Mantha said. “Will the Minister support and pass my bill so that the NHTG finally works for Northerners?”