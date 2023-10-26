Breaking News

Superior Children’s Centre Annual General Meeting

superior children’s centre centre superieur d’enfants

 

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUPERIOR CHILDREN’S CENTRE

 

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
6:00 p.m.
41 Algoma

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The option to attend through Zoom is also available.

Please contact Chrystal Morden at [email protected] for additional details.

AVIS DE CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLÉE

GENERALE ANNUELLE

DU CONSEIL D’ ADMINISTRATION DU CENTRE SUPERIEUR D’ENFANTS

mardi 28 novembre 2023
18 h
41rue Algoma

Les membres du public sont les bienvenus. L’option d’assister via Zoom est également disponible. Pour obtenir plus d’information, communiquez avec Chrystal Morden à [email protected]

 

