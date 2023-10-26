superior children’s centre centre superieur d’enfants
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUPERIOR CHILDREN’S CENTRE
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
6:00 p.m.
41 Algoma
Members of the public are welcome to attend. The option to attend through Zoom is also available.
Please contact Chrystal Morden at [email protected] for additional details.
superior children’s centre centre superieur d’enfants
AVIS DE CONVOCATION A L’ASSEMBLÉE
GENERALE ANNUELLE
DU CONSEIL D’ ADMINISTRATION DU CENTRE SUPERIEUR D’ENFANTS
mardi 28 novembre 2023
18 h
41rue Algoma
Les membres du public sont les bienvenus. L’option d’assister via Zoom est également disponible. Pour obtenir plus d’information, communiquez avec Chrystal Morden à [email protected]
- Superior Children’s Centre Annual General Meeting - October 26, 2023
- LDHC Board Meeting – October 16th, 2023 - October 10, 2023
- Reminder – Woodland Cemetery - October 9, 2023