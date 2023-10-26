Bishop Dowd appointed as co-moderator to the Joint Working Group between the RCC and the WCC

On Monday, October 23rd, His Eminence Kurt Cardinal Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, appointed Bishop Thomas Dowd, Bishop of Sault Ste-Marie, as the Co-Moderator of the Joint Working Group between the Roman Catholic Church and the World Council of Churches (WCC) for a period of 7 years (2023-2030).

This position is expected to take Bishop Dowd out of the Diocese for 1 or 2 weeks each year. However, he has resigned most of his roles in the national and provincial groups of bishops to dedicate himself to this new position, and to maintain his work in the Sault Ste-Marie Diocese. Bishop Dowd will remain the Spiritual Advisor to the Catholic Women’s League, and on the national level the Bishop – promoter for maritime ministry.