École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) Students Discover the World

Students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) recently had the opportunity to welcome three wonderful guests who recently immigrated to Canada immigrant families during their French class.

These guests shared stories about their countries of origin, their decision to come to Canada and their journey leading to obtaining the Canadian citizenship. These discussions enabled the students to make a number of links with the play being studied, “Terre d’accueil” (Welcoming Land), and to become aware of the various challenges that some people have to overcome in order to gain access to better opportunities. They even got a taste of the Caribbean when they discovered a tropical soft drink from Jamaica.

The ÉSC Trillium Coyotes would like to thank their guests for these enriching experiences that encourage openness to the world.