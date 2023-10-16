Ontario Releases First-Ever Marine Transportation Strategy

The Ontario government has released The Future of the Great Lakes Economy: Ontario’s Marine Transportation Strategy, outlining actions the province will take to strengthen Ontario’s position as a leader in marine transportation. Part of the government’s plan to build Ontario, the strategy will create more jobs, trade and economic opportunities for the future.

“Linking to our railway and road networks, the marine sector plays a vital role in keeping goods, people and our economy moving every single day,” said Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “As we continue to build a stronger Ontario, the new marine strategy is an exciting opportunity to grow the marine transportation industry, unlocking more good-paying jobs and attracting new investments to our rapidly growing province.”

The four-pillar strategy will serve as the foundation for building a strong and sustainable marine sector that will make Ontario a leading jurisdiction in the years to come. It outlines over 14 near and longer-term actions, including:

Establishing the Ontario Marine Partnership and Development Office to oversee the implementation of the strategy, be the key contact for industry stakeholders, and build awareness of Ontario’s marine sector priorities.

Strengthening connections between marine and other modes of transportation to keep people moving and get goods to market faster.

Working closely with public and private industry partners to attract and retain more workers in the sector, including providing new and expanded internship opportunities.

Harnessing green, low-carbon emissions and alternative fuels technologies, that will support a more environmentally sustainable marine sector and transportation network.

This work builds on Ontario’s four regional transportation plans: the Greater Golden Horseshoe, Northern, Southwestern, and Eastern Ontario plans. These plans were developed to address the unique transportation needs of Ontario’s rapidly growing population, including a commitment to improve the performance and sustainability of the marine sector.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve heard from port owners, shipbuilders, Indigenous partners, local businesses, tourism boards and operators, and many others about the unique needs and opportunities of Ontario’s marine sector,” said Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation. “This important feedback has informed the development of this strategy that will breathe new life into the sector. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to grow this important sector for our economy.”

The Future of the Great Lakes Economy: Ontario’s Marine Transportation Strategy is an evergreen, living document that will continuously evolve, be updated, and improved to ensure that it meets the needs of the sector and our growing economy. The province will continue to work closely with industry experts, stakeholders, Indigenous partners, local communities and the public to help guide the strategy, and you can provide input directly here.