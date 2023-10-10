Tuesday Morning News – October 10

Oct 10, 2023 at 07:59
Weather:
- Today – Showers. High 9. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra has launched a province-wide 50/50 draw to raise funds for their performing and education activities. The TBSO is not moving away from their traditional fundraising, rather they are looking to appeal
to people who may donate in a different way. “As people continue to reexamine budgets and discretionary spending, this type of fundraiser offers a way to support while giving an opportunity to win. It’s a desirable proposition.” Executive Director of the TBSO Ryleigh Dupuis says. Tickets for the TBSO 50/50 are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.tbso.ca.
