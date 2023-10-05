Thursday Morning News – October 5

Oct 5, 2023 at 07:58
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 40 gusting to 60 then southwest 20 this evening. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Steel has been fined $150,000 plus a 25 per cent victim impact surcharge after a spill into the St. Mary’s River in October of 2019.
- Last night, Ogimaa-Kwe Karen Bell was sworn in as the first female chief of Garden River First Nation. She defeated former chief Andy Rickard by nearly 200 votes in the Sept. 19 elections. Ogimaa-Kwe Karen is joined by councillors: Kari Barry, Darwin Belleau, Lee Ann Gamble, Kristy Dawn Jones, Travis N. Jones, Chester Langille, Luanne Povey and Candace Sim
