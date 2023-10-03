Algoma Steel Announces Extension of Iron Ore Contract

Oct. 02, 2023

Algoma Steel Group Inc., a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced a two-year extension of its existing iron ore purchase contract with United States Steel Corporation (“U. S. Steel”) (NYSE: X), with an option to further extend for a third year solely at Algoma’s discretion. The extended purchase contract is anticipated to cover the expected volumes of iron ore required to complete Algoma’s transition from blast furnace to electric arc furnace (“EAF”) steelmaking.

The extension with U. S. Steel represents another strategic milestone for Algoma as it continues on its transformative journey toward sustainable steel production through electric arc steelmaking.

Michael Garcia, Algoma’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to extend our partnership with U. S. Steel, which we believe not only reinforces our strong collaboration but also aligns with our broader mission of transitioning to more sustainable steelmaking practices. We believe that the extension of this agreement provides the foundation for a reliable supply chain and uninterrupted access to essential raw materials to meet our production capacity and service the demands of our valued customers throughout North America.”

Algoma’s transition to EAF steelmaking marks a significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. This commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship demonstrates Algoma’s dedication to playing a leading role in the industry’s transition toward a low-carbon economy.