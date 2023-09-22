Friday Morning News – September 22

Sep 22, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 active fires (33 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the majority of the Northeast Region today, with some select areas mostly located along the Quebec border, roughly from Thorne to Pembroke and southwards down to Gravenhurst which is showing a low hazard this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Start making plans now! the 70th MHS Reunion will be held July 5-7, 2024!
- It’s Get ‘Er Dunn Trivia Night, this evening at the Legion with doors opening at 6:30, and the fun begins at 7:30.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023. While in Ottawa, President Zelenskyy will deliver an address to Parliament. The leaders will then travel to Toronto, where they will meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future. The Prime Minister and the President will then attend an event with Canadians, including the Ukrainian-Canadian community.
- Students from École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) will take part in a parade through the streets of Chapleau at 1:30 p.m. to the municipal offices for a flag-raising ceremony at 2 p.m. to celebrate Franco-Ontarian Day on Monday, September 25.
Brenda lee Stockton
