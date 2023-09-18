Collision on Goose Hill snarls traffic Saturday afternoon

Saturday, September 16th, Emergency Services were called to a collision between a vehicle and transport on the Wawa Goose Hill. Two were taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. The highway was closed for a short time to attend to the injured, investigate and clean the highway of debris.

Dash cam footage is circulating on social media, and appears to show the westbound transport slowing and moving towards the shoulder to avoid the collision, as the eastbound vehicle entered the turning lane (to enter Hwy 101 at the intersection) crossing the yellow line and continued into the oncoming lane.

The vehicle appears to have struck the trailer of the transport.