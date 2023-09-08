SE OPP Wawa – Driver charged with Operation while under Suspension

On September 2, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol on Mission Road in Wawa, when they observed a vehicle being driven by a known prohibited driver.
A traffic stop was conducted and, as a result, Kristopher MOKROER-MAKOWSKI, 31 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code – two counts
- Driving while under Suspension
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 16, 2023 in Wawa.
