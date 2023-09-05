Rock Island House Concert – Joanne & Islay ‘Fall where it may’

Joanne Poisson and Islay Smedley have been favourite performers and many of Wawa’s musical shows through the years as solo artists, and as a well-blended duet. They will be performing at Rock Island this Friday, September 8th at 7:30 p.m.

No reservation is required to attend the concert, just a donation of $20 ($10 youth) and a none-perishable food item for the Wawa Food Bank.

If you are interested in a dinner before the concert, there are 8 seats available, call and reserve your seat today.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!