RFP – Rent Canteen at MMCC

Request for Proposal 2023-09

Rent Canteen at the Michipicoten memorial Community Centre
Issue Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
Closing Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Contact:
Alex Patterson,
Director Department of Community Services and Tourism
Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500
Wawa, ON   P0S 1K0
Telephone: 705-856-2244 Ext. 242
Fax: 705-856-1494
Email: [email protected]

For the complete proposal, click here.

