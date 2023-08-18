Friday, August 18, 2023
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|ART IN THE PARK: PEBBLE PAINTING – Join Anna to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. All painting supplies are provided.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: THE BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in Bear Country! Visit with Priya and Eunsae to learn about these powerful and fascinating creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.
|7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|SPECIAL EVENING EVENT: OPEN MIC JAM SESSION – Join local singer Meadow Collins of the band Distitch, and LSPP staff to get your groove on! We invite you to bring your musical talent to the stage, or just come out and enjoy the fun, including some classic campfire singalongs. Visitors are welcome to bring their own musical instruments, or use the ones provided.
|9:30 PM – 10:30 PM
|GUIDED NIGHT HIKE: BUMP IN THE NIGHT – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest skies in North America, making it the perfect environment for an active night life. Join the party with our Discovery Team to explore the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Pebble Painting, The Bear Necessities, Open Mic and Bump in the Night - August 18, 2023
- LSPP – Alien Invaders, Backcountry 101 & Life on the Edge - August 17, 2023
- LSPP – Fantastic Fishin’ & Flight of the Peregrine Falcon - August 16, 2023