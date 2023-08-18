LSPP – Pebble Painting, The Bear Necessities, Open Mic and Bump in the Night

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

ART IN THE PARK: PEBBLE PAINTING – Join Anna to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. All painting supplies are provided.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in Bear Country! Visit with Priya and Eunsae to learn about these powerful and fascinating creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SPECIAL EVENING EVENT: OPEN MIC JAM SESSION – Join local singer Meadow Collins of the band Distitch, and LSPP staff to get your groove on! We invite you to bring your musical talent to the stage, or just come out and enjoy the fun, including some classic campfire singalongs. Visitors are welcome to bring their own musical instruments, or use the ones provided.

9:30 PM – 10:30 PM