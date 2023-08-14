Men’s Night Golf – August 10

129 players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Spare – 31
2nd: Shane Bukowski, Coop, Phil Bush – 32
3rd: Dylin Buckell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 32
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 34
2nd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Denis Green – 34
3rd: Rolly Lachappelle, Perry Kauk, Mojo – 34
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: James Roberge, Jeff Amos, Steve Duchesne – 35
2nd: Joel, Dechamplain, Michel Lemoyne, Darcy Pilon – 35
3rd: Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Peter Moore – 35
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Easton Rancourt – 36
2nd: Jarret Ralph, Brayden Spooner, Jeremiah Lefebvre – 36
3rd: Taylor Vernier, Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: RJ Sedore, Rob Sedore, Roger Gamache – 37
2nd: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Eric Mitriks – 37
3rd: Sam Vachon, Jeremi Lord, Adam Martelli – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Max Simon, Owen Tangie, Carson Toffner – 37
2nd: Roger Gamache, Angelo, Spare – 37
3rd: Marcel Provost, Kyle Morris, Marc Desjardines – 38
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Mark Beland – 39
2nd: Tom Terris, Tom Fahrer, Tyler Fahrer – 39
3rd: Richard Davidson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 39
8th FIGHT:
1st: Paul Vachon, Butch Terris, Peter Russ – 40
2nd: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Spare – 40
3rd: N/A –
9th FLIGHT:
1st: Nodin Stone, Amadeus Stone, Spare– 44
2nd: Joe Huff, Aaron Nelson, Spares – 34
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Vic Sillanpaa
Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Perry Kauk
Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Shane Bukowski
Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Brandon Case
RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos
AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Vic Sillanpaa
Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Tim Lesarge
Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dylan Buckell
Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Brandon Case
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Dan “the man” Mathias
DRAW WINNERS
Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Dylan Buckell
Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Carson Toffner
Winner of Cash Draw $70.50 : James Roberge (drawn by Hayli)
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $4054.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4119.00 ($4054.50 + $64.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $650.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $791.00 ($726.50 + $64.50) – 3 putters for next week –Jim Wallace, Eric Levesque, Butch Terris – Putt off will happen August 17th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY. Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!
- Men’s Night Golf – August 10 - August 14, 2023
- Ladies Night Golf – August 9th - August 10, 2023
- Ladies Night Golf – August 2 - August 4, 2023