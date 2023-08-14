Men’s Night Golf – August 10

129 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Spare – 31

2nd: Shane Bukowski, Coop, Phil Bush – 32

3rd: Dylin Buckell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 34

2nd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Denis Green – 34

3rd: Rolly Lachappelle, Perry Kauk, Mojo – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: James Roberge, Jeff Amos, Steve Duchesne – 35

2nd: Joel, Dechamplain, Michel Lemoyne, Darcy Pilon – 35

3rd: Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Peter Moore – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Cooper Moore, Brady Desrochers, Easton Rancourt – 36

2nd: Jarret Ralph, Brayden Spooner, Jeremiah Lefebvre – 36

3rd: Taylor Vernier, Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: RJ Sedore, Rob Sedore, Roger Gamache – 37

2nd: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Eric Mitriks – 37

3rd: Sam Vachon, Jeremi Lord, Adam Martelli – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Max Simon, Owen Tangie, Carson Toffner – 37

2nd: Roger Gamache, Angelo, Spare – 37

3rd: Marcel Provost, Kyle Morris, Marc Desjardines – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Mark Beland – 39

2nd: Tom Terris, Tom Fahrer, Tyler Fahrer – 39

3rd: Richard Davidson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 39

8th FIGHT:

1st: Paul Vachon, Butch Terris, Peter Russ – 40

2nd: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Spare – 40

3rd: N/A –

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Nodin Stone, Amadeus Stone, Spare– 44

2nd: Joe Huff, Aaron Nelson, Spares – 34

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Vic Sillanpaa

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Perry Kauk

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Shane Bukowski

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Brandon Case

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Jeff Amos

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Vic Sillanpaa

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Tim Lesarge

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Brandon Case

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Dan “the man” Mathias

DRAW WINNERS

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Carson Toffner

Winner of Cash Draw $70.50 : James Roberge (drawn by Hayli)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $4054.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4119.00 ($4054.50 + $64.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $650.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $791.00 ($726.50 + $64.50) – 3 putters for next week –Jim Wallace, Eric Levesque, Butch Terris – Putt off will happen August 17th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY. Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!