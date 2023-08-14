LDHC – Request for Tender ‘Snow Removal’

Request for Tender:
Open August 14th – September 14th
Seeking tenders for snow removal for the Dubreuilville Nursing Clinic and Lady Dunn Health Centre for the 2023-2025 seasons.
For details, please contact Andrew or Zach in the Building Services Department:
Phone: 705-856-2335 ext. 3114 or 3115
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Successful tender applicants must submit proof of minimum $5,000,000.00 liability and WSIB insurance.
