LDHC – Request for Tender ‘Snow Removal’

Request for Tender:

Open August 14th – September 14th

Seeking tenders for snow removal for the Dubreuilville Nursing Clinic and Lady Dunn Health Centre for the 2023-2025 seasons.

For details, please contact Andrew or Zach in the Building Services Department:

Phone: 705-856-2335 ext. 3114 or 3115

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Successful tender applicants must submit proof of minimum $5,000,000.00 liability and WSIB insurance.