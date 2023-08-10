Morning News – August 10

Weather:

Today – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 36 (45 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 9 are under control and 27 are being observed.

Wawa 28 was a 0.1 hectare fire that was called out this afternoon. This fire was located about 21.4 kilometers east of Highway 614 and 34.1 kilometers north of Highway 17.

The fire hazard varies from moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region with a pocket of low hazard around Ranger Lake. The Far North and southern areas of the region (from French River to North Bay, Jocko Rivers Provincial Park and south) continue to see a low fire hazard.