Wawa Public Library Thanks The Rotary Club of Wawa!

A huge thank you to the Rotary Club for their very generous donation to the Summer Reading Programs. This donation goes towards books for the TDSRC as well as craft supplies needed and prizes for the various activities throughout the summer.

Thank you for your unwavering support of the Wawa Public Library and the children’s programs!

