Ladies Night Golf – August 2

102 Players

1st FLIGHT:
1st : Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 38
2nd : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 38
3rd : Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 40

2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Jen Lamontagne, Sharon Campbell, Spare – 42
2nd : Ashley Coombs, Jerika Lord, Chantel Turcotte – 42
3rd : Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani, Spare – 43

3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Judy Zagar, Susan Zagar, Spare Zagar – 44
2nd : Kim Melbourne, Anna-Lisa Klockars, Spare – 44
3rd : Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 44

4th FLIGHT:
1st : Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 46
2nd : Shirley Hale, Johanna Rowe, Spare – 46
3rd : Connie Taylor Cathy Cyr, Spare – 46

5th FLIGHT:
1st : Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Natalie Bryar – 47
2nd : Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 47
3rd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 47

6th FLIGHT:
1st : Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Courtney Turyk – 48
2nd : Lindsey Kobzick, Sharon Reil, Vanessa Skouris – 48
3rd : Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Renee Baronette – 49

7th FLIGHT:
1st : The Trovarello’s….Darlene & Jessica with a spare – 52
2nd : Sue Kirby, Ann Fenlon, Sandi Lowe – 52

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Heather Rainville
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Natalie Bryar
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Kim Melbourne
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) : Diane Spencer
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 : Darlene Trovarello
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Linda Sillanpaa
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) : Anna-Lisa Klockars
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Linda Sillanpaa
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) : Heather Rainville
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8 : Anya Switzer
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8 : Carmen Tait
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot) : Donna Korytko
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Susan Zagar
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Margaret Davidson
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Cathy Cyr

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1564.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1615.00!! -$1564.00 + $51.00)

15 Foot Putt – $141.00 Total – No winner (Next will be $192.00 – $141.00 + $51.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 9th – Linda Guindon, Jerika Lord, Darlene Trovarello – (drawn by Danielle)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

