SE OPP Wawa – CMV driver charged with careless in Collison at Black Trout Lake

A motor vehicle collision has resulted in a Highway Traffic Act charge for a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driver.
On July 25, 2023, shortly after 5:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17, approximately 10 km north of Wawa. Officers arrived on scene and observed a CMV lying on its side, across both lanes of traffic. The highway was closed for nearly six hours while emergency services attended to the scene and the vehicle was removed.
As a result of police investigation, a 24-year-old from Etobicoke has been charged with Careless Driving.
