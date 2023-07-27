LESSARD, Joseph Clarence Jean-Marie ‘Johnny’

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Sault Area Hospital on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the age of 76. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Alice, great-grandson Marty, parents Isidor and Elizabeth, and all of his siblings. Cherished father of Terry-Anne Bowers (Robert), Alan Lessard, Jessica Walker (Todd), and Michel Lacroix (Cindy) who he loved as his own. Proud grandfather of Krista (Tyler), Rachel (Andy), Trevor, Destiny, Dylan, Alyssa, Owen and Ella. Great grandfather of Brooke, Tegan, Disney Kylie, Garrett and Emmerson.

At Johnny’s request, a private family service will be held in Hawk Junction. Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation in Wawa would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie