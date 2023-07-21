Schreiber OPP – OFficers help to free bear from trap

Members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) rescued a bear cub that was stuck in a trap line which was designed for smaller animals.

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 8:38 p.m., the Schreiber OPP responded to a report of a bear in distress on Worthington Road, east of Schreiber.

Officers attended and located the trapped bear cub. Officers were able to manipulate the device to successfully free the bear.

Bears that enter your community are not necessarily a threat, but it is important to know who to call during a bear encounter. For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line (1-866-514-2327). The line is open 24/7 from April 1 to November 30 to provide useful information and best practices.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behavior, call 911 or your local police.