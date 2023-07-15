Morning News – July 15

July 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 28 (30 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 6 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Wawa 9 was confirmed on July 13. It is a 1.3 hectare fire located 1 kilometre east of Obakamiga Lake and 2 kilometres west of South Vision Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard is low in the southern part of the region (North Bay, Parry Sound, Pembroke, Bancroft). The rest of the region varies from low to high hazard with an extreme hazard showing in an area north of Kapuskasing, Timmins, and Cochrane.
News Tidbits:
