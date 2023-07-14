LSPP – Guided Hike ‘Sand River Migration’ & Meet The Naturalist: Welcome To Bear Country

Guided Hike ‘Sand River Migration’

July 14th, 2023

Drop-in: 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Pingiusibi (Sand River)

Join Zane for a short walk along the Pingiusibi (Sand River) and experience a traditional migration route for the Anishinaabeg. Learn how the Anishinaabe use the moon phases and the cycles of Mother Earth to travel with the seasons. From the ripening of edible plants to the times we tell our sacred stories, the moon plays an important role in our teachings. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Meet The Naturalist: Welcome To Bear Country

July 14th, 2023

Drop-in: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Agawa Bay GatehouseVisit with Kelly to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some tips and tricks to help you be respectful guests in their home.