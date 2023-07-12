PT Employment – Bookkeeper – PT 20 hours per week (6 month contract)

CHADWIC Home, Inc. is seeking a

Bookkeeper – Part-time 20 hours per week (6 month contract)

The candidate for the position of Bookkeeper will have a Diploma in bookkeeping from a

recognized learning institution and proven experience in keeping full sets of books, and

proven skills in:

computer accounting,

financial management,

financial statements,

auditing process,

excellent organizational and time management skills,

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

In addition to these basic skills, there should be evidence of:

Have a general knowledge and understanding of the organization’s purpose, goals

and objectives.

Director.

personal skills in terms of being a team player, enthusiastic, honest, open, direct and

loyal,

ability to work independently and to meet deadlines,

good communication skills.

CHADWIC Home requires all employees, contractors, students, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, absent of a valid medical exemption or other reasonable consideration pursuant to the Human Rights Code of Ontario.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

CHADWIC Home seeks to fully integrate the principles of Employment Equity and will ensure the full participation and advancement of members of historically disadvantaged groups.

CHADWIC Home will achieve this by ensuring that its hiring process is fair and equitable for all persons.

Please submit a resume and cover letter by July 25, 2023 to:

Paula Valois,

Executive Director

CHADWIC Home

[email protected]