Employment Opportunity: American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter Educational Assistant

The Algoma District School Board is seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter Educational Assistant

Location: Wawa, Ontario

Qualifications:

Post-secondary diploma in American Sign Language (ASL) – 3 years

Minimum one (1) related work experience

Knowledge of computer programs such as MS Office products and visual/language improvement programs.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Providing series across the language continuum: ASL, sign assisted oral, oral assisted sign and total communication.

Providing facilitating services to hearing impaired students or prospective students by interpretation and reverse interpretation.

Familiarity with the Ontario curriculum to translate to teacher and provide assistance to students.

Working under the direction of the Teacher of the Deaf to produce and maintain journals that track a student’s success, weaknesses, and learning styles.

Implementing child-centered plan for education goals related to curriculum and teacher expectations.

Designing, developing, and presenting all support materials to bridge the gap between two languages and cultures.

Implementing program activities by supporting all students at the direction of the teacher.

Implementing program activities by supporting the recording and non-evaluative reporting as prepared by teaching staff and the special education department.

Assisting with supervision of students

Supporting students with behavioral and physical plans/needs including but not limited to: lifting, toileting, hygiene, feeding, dietary, job training support, medical reminders, and remedial support.

Performing other duties as may be assigned

Interested applicants are asked to forward the following:

Letter of Application: outlining why you are interested and the knowledge and skills you would bring to this position, and

Current Resume: that outlines your qualifications and experience, including the names and contact information of three references, as well as permission to contact.

Applications may be submitted via email until Friday, August 11th by 4:00 p.m. or until filled.

Brent Vallee, Superintendent of Education

Email: [email protected]

Only those applicants short-listed will be contacted.

A shortlisting of applicants for consideration will be completed employing the Algoma District School Board Hiring Policy. Should there be a need for interviews, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Accommodations through the recruitment and selection process are available upon request. The successful candidate, as a condition of employment, will be required to provide a current vulnerable sector check, which is acceptable to the Board.

The Algoma District School Board is committed to an equitable education system that upholds and reflects the principles of fair and inclusive education. Additional information about specific programs, and the Vision, Mission, Values and Priorities of the Algoma District School Board can be found at www.adsb.on.ca.

“Confident Learners, Caring Citizens”