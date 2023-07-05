WFHT – Employment Opportunity FT Social Worker

“TOGETHER… A HEALTHIER COMMUNITY”

WAWA FAMILY HEALTH TEAM

Employment Opportunity

Full Time Social Worker

The Wawa Family Health Team is seeking a full-time Social Worker who is both self-motivated and enjoys working collaboratively with a team of physicians and interdisciplinary health professionals to provide high-quality patient-centred primary care.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide primary mental health screening, assessment and treatment for mild to moderate mental health issues.

Provide counseling for individuals and groups

Assist patients and providers in identifying and connecting with appropriate health, social and community service providers and agencies

Liaises with physicians and other Family Health Team members as required

Assist patients with filling out forms and obtaining social and financial supports

Case management, including links to the hospital and community services

Develop, update and maintain educational resources for patients and providers

Maintains confidentiality in the workplace and within the community

Requirements:

Master’s Degree in Social Work preferred or a Bachelor’s of Social Work with experience will be considered.

experience will be considered. Member in good standing with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers

Knowledge of local and regional community resources related to the provision of mental health and social services

Demonstration of excellent clinical judgment, assessment, treatment, case management, program development, teaching, problem-solving and decision-making skills.

3 years of community-based experience preferred

Proficient with an EMR system for charting preferred

We offer a competitive compensation package which includes Health and dental benefits.

Salary: $70,000 to $74,000 /year

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume with three work-related references, by mail, fax or email no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, to:

Silvana Dereski

Executive Director

Wawa Family Health Team

Box 1218

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Fax: 705-856-9550

Email: [email protected]

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.