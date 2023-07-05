Breaking News

WFHT – Employment Opportunity FT Social Worker

WAWA FAMILY HEALTH TEAM

Employment Opportunity

Full Time Social Worker

 

The Wawa Family Health Team is seeking a full-time Social Worker who is both self-motivated and enjoys working collaboratively with a team of physicians and interdisciplinary health professionals to provide high-quality patient-centred primary care.

 

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Provide primary mental health screening, assessment and treatment for mild to moderate mental health issues.
  • Provide counseling for individuals and groups
  • Assist patients and providers in identifying and connecting with appropriate health, social and community service providers and agencies
  • Liaises with physicians and other Family Health Team members as required
  • Assist patients with filling out forms and obtaining social and financial supports
  • Case management, including links to the hospital and community services
  • Develop, update and maintain educational resources for patients and providers
  • Maintains confidentiality in the workplace and within the community

 

Requirements:

  • Master’s Degree in Social Work preferred or a Bachelor’s of Social Work with experience will be considered.
  • Member in good standing with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers
  • Knowledge of local and regional community resources related to the provision of mental health and social services
  • Demonstration of excellent clinical judgment, assessment, treatment, case management, program development, teaching, problem-solving and decision-making skills.
  • 3 years of community-based experience preferred
  • Proficient with an EMR system for charting preferred

 

We offer a competitive compensation package which includes Health and dental benefits.

 

Salary: $70,000 to $74,000 /year

 

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume with three work-related references, by mail, fax or email no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, to:

 

Silvana Dereski

Executive Director

Wawa Family Health Team
Box 1218
Wawa, ON  P0S 1K0
Fax: 705-856-9550
Email: [email protected]

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

