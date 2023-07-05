WFHT – Employment Opportunity FT Social Worker

“TOGETHER… A HEALTHIER COMMUNITY”
WAWA FAMILY HEALTH TEAM
Employment Opportunity
Full Time Social Worker
The Wawa Family Health Team is seeking a full-time Social Worker who is both self-motivated and enjoys working collaboratively with a team of physicians and interdisciplinary health professionals to provide high-quality patient-centred primary care.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Provide primary mental health screening, assessment and treatment for mild to moderate mental health issues.
- Provide counseling for individuals and groups
- Assist patients and providers in identifying and connecting with appropriate health, social and community service providers and agencies
- Liaises with physicians and other Family Health Team members as required
- Assist patients with filling out forms and obtaining social and financial supports
- Case management, including links to the hospital and community services
- Develop, update and maintain educational resources for patients and providers
- Maintains confidentiality in the workplace and within the community
Requirements:
- Master’s Degree in Social Work preferred or a Bachelor’s of Social Work with experience will be considered.
- Member in good standing with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers
- Knowledge of local and regional community resources related to the provision of mental health and social services
- Demonstration of excellent clinical judgment, assessment, treatment, case management, program development, teaching, problem-solving and decision-making skills.
- 3 years of community-based experience preferred
- Proficient with an EMR system for charting preferred
We offer a competitive compensation package which includes Health and dental benefits.
Salary: $70,000 to $74,000 /year
Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume with three work-related references, by mail, fax or email no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, July 21, 2023, to:
Silvana Dereski
Executive Director
Wawa Family Health Team
Box 1218
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Fax: 705-856-9550
Email: [email protected]
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
- WFHT – Employment Opportunity FT Social Worker - July 5, 2023
- Forêts Nagagami et Missinaibi – Project de vaporisation aérienne d’herbicide - July 1, 2023
- Nagagami & Missinaibi Forests – Aerial Herbicide Project - July 1, 2023